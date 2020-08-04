After restoration of Michuki Park, Tobiko now targets City Park





The government has now shifted its focus to the rehabilitation of City Park as the completion of Michuki Memorial Park nears completion.

The park, which has for years been managed by the county government, was recently taken over and is under the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) following a directive by the national government.

“The President has directed that henceforth the park will be put under the charge of Kenya Forest Service,” Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said in June.

On Monday, Tobiko said KFS will be working in partnership with, among others, the National Environment Management Authority, which will be responsible for waste and air pollution management in the park.

“With the rehabilitation of Michuki Memorial Park now almost complete, the Ministry now shifts focus to City Park, which was previously under the management of Nairobi County and is now under KFS following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta in June,” he said.

Tobiko said President Kenyatta on June 5, the World Environment Day, directed his ministry, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the KFS to reclaim and conserve the natural public land in the capital.

The President urged the KFS to fast-track the forest management plan with community forests set to be fenced.

Michuki Memorial Park in Nairobi which has been undergoing rehabilitation is scheduled to be opened to the public by the end of this month as a recreational park and educational center.

The park, named in honour of the late former Environment Minister John Michuki who had pushed for the cleanup of Nairobi River and its surrounding, is situated along Nairobi River between the Globe Cinema Roundabout and the Museum Hill interchange.

Currently, the Michuki Memorial Park has undergone a major face lift; the rehabilitation has brought on board key partners among them Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Nairobi Metropolitan Services, and National Environment Management Authority (Nema).