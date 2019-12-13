African visitors to Nigeria to get visas on arrival starting 2020

Any African nationals traveling to Nigeria will now get a visa on arrival starting in the year 2020.

This has been announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, in a major change to the populous country’s current visa policy.

Buhari told a meeting of African leaders on Wednesday that it was part of a commitment by Nigeria to ensuring free movement of Africans on the continent.

“Nigeria is committed to supporting the free movement of Africans within Africa. Yesterday at the Aswan Forum in Egypt I announced that, in January 2020, we will commence issuance of visas at the point of entry into Nigeria, to all persons holding passports of African countries.”

Nigeria is committed to supporting the free movement of Africans within Africa. Yesterday at the Aswan Forum in Egypt I announced that, in January 2020, we will commence issuance of visas at the point of entry into Nigeria, to all persons holding passports of African countries. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 12, 2019

If it comes into effect it would be a major boon for the continent-wide push to ensure freer movement of Africans.

But, as there are no concrete details beyond Buhari’s statement in Egypt, exact details of the new policy remain still unclear.

Citizens of countries that belong to the regional trade bloc Ecowas already have visa-free access to Nigeria, but the measure announced by the president should mean other visitors will not need to fill out paperwork before arrival.