AFC Leopards linked with Belgian coach





AFC Leopards have been linked with a move for Belgian coach Patrick Aussems ahead Sunday’s Mashemeji derby versus archrivals Gor Mahia.

According to Tanzanian blog Dizzim Online, the former Simba SC coach is expected to jet into the country on Friday to complete his move to the club.

Upon his arrival, Aussems who’s also coached Black Leopards of South Africa will sign a deal and take the mantle of guiding Ingwe this season with the Mashemeji debry expected to be his first match in charge.

Ingwe who are placed fourth on the FKF premier league table after eight rounds of the season 2020/21 league season have been without a head coach since December 2020 when Tomas Trucha quit in a huff after one match in charge.

The Czech Republic national resigned one month after his appointment with club chairman Dan Shikanda stating he had been threatened by a section of the club fans.

Assistant coach Antony ‘Modo’ Kimani has been in charge on an interim basis and is expected to deputize the Belgian who has been out of work since his sacking by Black Leopards in November 2020.

He had joined the Black Leopards into the 2019/20 season for a three-year contract but was sacked after just three games having lost the matches consecutively to an identical score line of 2-0.

Black Leopards roped him after he was released by Simba SC following his fall out with the club’s administrators.

He had been in charge of Simba for two seasons having joined them at the onset of 2017/18 campaign.

He won the Tanzanian premier league in 2018/19 and reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions league the same season, losing out to TP Mazembe 4-1 over two legs.

Ingwe have also been linked with former Yanga SC coach Zambian Mwinyi Zahera.