Actress arrested for luring men on social media to her house, abducting and robbing them

Mary Kioko and Gideon Mbusu at Kibera law courts on October 5. Mbusu was set free after DCI found no evidence that he took part in the robberies. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Mary Kioko and Gideon Mbusu at Kibera law courts on October 5. Mbusu was set free after DCI found no evidence that he took part in the robberies. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 28-year-old actress suspected to be the mastermind of a criminal gang that has been luring men on social media before they are tortured and robbed was charged with robbery with violence.

Mary Mukii Kioko, an actress with a production outfit in Machakos, was accused of robbing a victim of Sh453,000 jointly with others while armed with a knife on September 22 in Langata, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects tortured the complainant in this case during the alleged robbery.

The robbery is said to have taken place at different places starting in Nairobi West within Langata Sub County where the victim was abducted, to Imara Daima, where he was later taken.

Ms Kioko’s four accomplices were arrested on Sunday afternoon at a house in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

The suspects were caught red-handed while robbing Turkish national, Bubak Amrullah, who had been lured into the house in a similar fashion by Catherine Mumbi Kivuva – one of the suspects.

They fled the DCI’s dragnet in Imara Daima in Embakasi – on October 3, where Ms. Kioko was arrested.

The complainant had gone to meet Ms. Kioko who had invited him for a hook up at her house in Nairobi West but could not find her on arrival.

The victim decided to go back and took a cab outside Rio Hotel but two men entered the same car through the rear doors and sandwiched him before forcing him to call his relatives to send him cash.

The victim received Sh50,000 from his son and a similar amount from his employer and the suspects transferred a total of Sh108,00 to themselves from his phone via M-Pesa.

He was then taken to a house in Imara Daima, where he was stripped naked after he refused to give the kidnappers his bank Pin numbers as they were already in possession of his ATM card.

A semi-nude woman forcefully hugged him as they took pictures and threatened to leak them before they tortured him until he revealed the ATM card pin number.

He was was later dumped near Sameer Business Park along Mombasa road after they used his pin to withdraw Sh345,000 from his bank account.

Ms. Kioko had retreated to her Manza village home in Mungala sub county, Machakos County, after the incident but returned to live with her cousin Gideon Mbusu with whom they were arrested.

DCI released Mbusu after holding him for seven days after probe cleared him of involvement in the robbery but Ms. Kioko denied the robbery charge before chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts.

She was remanded until October 27 when her social inquiry report will be tabled before the court before her bail and bond terms are set.

Her accomplices, Miss Kivuva, Fredrick Mutiso Mutua, Bernad Mbunga and Kelvin Nzioki will be detained at the Nyayo Police station until Monday to allow police to conclude their investigations.

They are being investigated for the robbery they allegedly committed with Ms. Kioko and another they reportedly committed in Ruaka while being sought by the DCI.