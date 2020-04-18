Join our Telegram Channel
Activist Okiya Omtatah mourns his daughter

By Hilary Kimuyu April 18th, 2020 1 min read

Human rights activist Okiya Omtatah has lost his daughter Maryanne Omtatah.

Marryane, 21, who was a third year student at Riara University died on Friday morning at Bungoma Hospital where she was being treated for malaria.

Her father, broke the news on social media.

“Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. May her soul Rest In Peace,” wrote Omtatah.

Maryanne will be buried at Kwang’amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

The deceased was pursuing a Diploma course in Diplomacy and International Relations.

She was the third born in a family of two brothers and a sister.

“It hurts to lose a daughter who is so young, she was born on August 8, 1998,” said Omtatah.

Messages of condolence came in from different quarters urging him to take heart during this difficult time.

