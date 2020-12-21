Acting Governor Mutura pledges to unite a divided City Hall





Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura kicked off his tenure as acting governor for the next 60 days promising to unite a deeply divided county government.

In his inaugural speech after being sworn in on Monday, the acting governor said no one will be victimised for the position they took before and during impeachment of former Governor Mike Sonko.

He said his main task will be to ensure that the county government pulls in the same direction as he waits for a substantive governor to take over the running of the capital city.

Mr Sonko was impeached by Nairobi MCAs early this month with a total of 88 MCAs voting for his removal from office against only two in his corner despite ferrying at least 30 ward representatives to Kwale County to scuttle his ouster.

Consequently, Mr Mutura committed to bring together warring factions at the county following the acrimonious impeachment, reiterating no one will be victimised for exercising their rights to make a choice.

“Impeachment in their own nature are acrimonious and leads to fallout but as I assume office, I promise to bring together all the leaders whether you supported the impeachment or not,” said Mr Mutura during his swearing ceremony at Comesa Grounds in KICC. The event presided over by Justice Jairus Ngaah was attended by a number of Nairobi leaders including Makadara MP George Aladwa, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, assembly leadership led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo and Minority Leader Michael Ogada, among others. Mr Mutura further urged the county CECs, chief officers, directors and county government staff to support his temporary incumbency as they make critical decisions affecting the county government. “My assumption is meant to guide transition to the next government. I want to assure you that in the 60 days I will be at the helm of this county, I will provide the required leadership to ensure a smooth transition,” he said. The Speaker could, however, not end his speech without taking a swipe at Mr Sonko for failing to deliver to the expectations of those who elected him in 2017. He said that when Nairobi voters went to the polls in 2017, they expected service delivery but that never happened leading to the impeachment of Mr Sonko. The former Makadara MP pledged to address governance challenges facing the county while also working closely with NMS to ensure service delivery to Nairobi residents as well as drive the operations of the county.

“Today would have never occurred had we focused on service delivery. I promise that I will not let you down. You have elected me into various positions which I have served you well and this one is no different,” he said.

Mr Mutura went on to decry how legitimate small scale traders are yet to be paid their pending bills amounting to over Sh5 billion criticising the former regime of causing untold suffering to the individuals.

“It is sad as we close the year, there are Kenyans who did legitimate business with the county government but have never been paid dues. This is a matter that must come to an end. We must always procure for only what we can pay to avoid many pending bills that lead to suffering of innocent men and women,” said the Nairobi County Speaker.