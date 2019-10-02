Accident along Kangundo road claims four lives

Four people were killed in a road accident at Kamulu, Kangundo road on Tuesday night.

The accident on the Kangundo-Nairobi road involved a public service vehicle belonging to Kenya Bus Service and a private vehicle.

Police said the accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Probox attempted to overtake a vehicle and in the process collided with an oncoming matatu.

All the three occupants of the Probox – two males and a female – and the driver of the bus died on the spot.

The tout and the driver of another vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

The four bodies were taken to City Mortuary.