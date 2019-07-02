Abducted Kenyan businessman found alive after eight-day ordeal

A Kenyan national, Raphael Ongangi, who was abducted by unknown people eight days ago, has been found alive in Mombasa.

His wife Ms Veronica Kundya has confirmed to Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen that her husband has been found.

Mr Ongangi, who runs a cargo logistics business, was kidnapped in Dar es Salaam on June 24, 2019 at the intersection of Karume-Msasani Road in the upmarket neighbourhood of Oysterbay, right next to the Ugandan High Commission.

His wife said she had spoken to her husband.

She thanked everyone who took part in the search for her husband.

“I am in a hurry and I cannot say much now,” said Ms Kundya.

“But I thank God and each and everyone out for playing a role, in one way or the other, in accomplishing this.”

Mr Ongangi was found amid mounting pressures from different corners in Tanzania demanding his release.

These include the opposition, ruling party MPs, former government leaders as well as pressure from social media users from both Tanzania and Kenya who launched the #BringBackRaphaelOngangi hashtag on Twitter.