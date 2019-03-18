9 suspects arrested in connection to rape, robbery at Maseno University

Students of Maseno University outside the main entrance to the institution. FILE PHOTO

Police on Sunday arrested nine suspects who are believed to be behind a series of robberies, gang raping and incidents of violence targeting students of Maseno University.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the nine were arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

“Following a series of reported cases of robbery with violence and gang rape of Maseno University students, DCI Detectives yesterday (Sunday) acting on a tip-off arrested 9 suspects,” DCI said via Twitter.

The nine, who are in custody, have been identified as Patrick Okanda, Peter Amango, Sande Geoffrey, Okiya Mutunga, Obed Panyako, Peter Obed, David Ndegu, Samuel Kuya, Stephen Oloo and Nahashon Arena.

The suspects, according to the DCI, were found in possession of an assortment of weapons, including stolen chairs, bhang, pangas and crowbars.

ON THE RUN

Police are also looking for their accomplices who managed to escape.

The arrests come in the wake of rising incidents of violence against university students.

Earlier this month, a student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) was admitted at Thika Level 5 Hospital after being stabbed at High Point area.

The student, Mofasa Shawn, was attacked by two people as he was walking with his girlfriend.

In another incident in February, at the same institution, a First-Year student was stabbed to death after she attempted to resist a robbery.