80 more test positive for coronavirus in Kenya

Kenya has confirmed 80 more coronavirus cases bringing the country’s tally to 1109.

The 80 were confirmed from the analysis of 3102 samples, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

This is the largest number of cases ever reported in the country since March when the pandemic was first recorded in Kenya.

The Health CS said Kenya has increased its testing capacity by 40 per cent in the last two weeks.

Of the new cases, 40 are from Nairobi, while 20 are from Mombasa all of them being Kenyans.

Among the cases is a six-month-old baby hence the need for expectant and nursing mothers to adhere to social distancing rules.

Mr Kagwe said that in the last 24 hours, they had discharged nine patients from hospitals bringing the number of recoveries to 375; the fatalities still stands at 50.

“This war cannot be fought by government alone….. It can only be won by individuals in the streets, markets who take measures to ensure they are protected and that they are protecting other people,” he said.

He thanked all those who have come out to be tested in the targeted high-risk areas such as Old Town in Mombasa and Eastleigh in Nairobi.

The CS also said the Government was still monitoring border points.