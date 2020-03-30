Join our Telegram Channel
8 new coronavirus cases push total to 50 as community transmissions grow

March 30th, 2020 1 min read

The total number Covid-19 cases in the country has shot up sharply to 50 after 8 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was revealed on Monday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who revealed that 172 samples had been tested.

Kagwe said out of those, 84 samples had been analysed overnight.

The CS also revealed that one person had tested positive from the 2,050 put in mandatory quarantine facilities across the country.

More to follow……

