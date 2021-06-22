748 Air Services records increased booking ahead of WRC Safari Rally





748 Air Services has reported an 80 percent booking on its passenger flights ahead of the mega return of the World Racing Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Kenya.

The renowned Air service Managing Director Moses Mwangi said the high passenger traffic is not only attributed to the peak season but also the competitive airfares that 748 Air Services is offering, plus the anticipated World Racing Championship (WRC) Safari Rally expected to take place from the 24th to the 27th June 2021, in Naivasha.

“We have seen an amazing increase in our flight bookings in all the routes in just one month since our launch in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Diani. We are projecting that the flight bookings will continue to increase and we will be able to hit and retain more than 80 percent,” said Mr. Mwangi.

Fly 748 has mainly been recording increased passenger bookings over the weekends, a strong indicator of the rising interest in weekend leisure travel among domestic tourists.

“Our goal is to enable all Kenyans to be able to fly at very affordable market rates. This is a competitive edge that we are utilizing to sustain high bookings,” said Ahmed Jibril, 748 Air Services Chairman.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that Kenya is adequately prepared to welcome back the WRC Safari Rally slated for this weekend for the first time in two decades.

“The preparations have been intense and I want to thank all agencies, our private sector, and rally enthusiasts who have given time and effort to ensure that this event takes place,” said President Kenyatta.

The Safari Rally is projected to inject Sh. 6 billion into the country’s economy.

The airline operates two daily flights between Nairobi and Kisumu, alongside separate ones to Ukunda and Mara.