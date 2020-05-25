72 more test positive to Covid-19 in Kenya

Kenya’s Covid-19 confirmed cases on Monday jumped to 1,286 after 72 individuals tested positive for virus in the last 24 hours.

Speaking at Afya House on Monday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said of these new cases, 70 are Kenyans while the other two are from Somalia and Uganda.

NAIROBI CASES

Forty four of these cases are male while 28 are female aged between 12 and 78 years.

Dr Mwangangi said the results are from 2,711 samples taken during that period bringing the total samples tested in the country to 61,971.

Nairobi county accounted for 52 cases, Mombasa recorded 11, Kiambu seven while Isiolo and Turkana one each, with the latter becoming the latest county to record a case.

In Nairobi, Langata recorded the highest number with 21 cases, Dagoretti North 15, Kamukunji and Kibra four each, Kasarani three while Embakasi East had two cases. A cases each was recorded in Dagoretti South, Makadara and Mathare.

RECOVERIES

At the same time, nine more patients have recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries to 402.

Meanwhile, one patient died of the disease with total fatalities now standing at 52.

“Unfortunately, one more person has died and this means we have now lost 52 patients,” said the CAS.

Dr Mwangangi at the same time called on Kenyans to maintain a healthy diet at this time to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Globally, since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China in December 2019, the cases have soared to 5,524,797 which included 2,315,832 recoveries and 347,097 deaths.