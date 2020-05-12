700 Kenyans have returned home safely from countries under lockdown

A total of 700 Kenyans who were stranded in different countries have have returned home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

But according to the Principal Secretary in the ministry Macharia Kamau there is a significant number of Kenyans who are okay where they are and want to continue pursuing their interests abroad.

STRANDED KENYANS

“We were very clear that the exercise that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was engaged in was facilitating stranded Kenyans caught up in lock downs around the world to return home,” Kamau said.

The first batch comprises of 232 Kenyan who arrived from Mumbai in India on Thursday last week aboard a Kenya Airways.

Kamau said Kenya has been lauded overseas for the way in which it responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE

The PS said the way in which the government responded and the measures imposed, including the curfews, and Kenyans’ response has been commended.

Kamau said certain countries are considering re-opening and reducing the restrictions that they had put in place to decimate the spread of Coronavirus.

The PS said that while that is not a Ministry of Foreign Affairs decision they would provide a window to the world and ensure the decisions will factor those issues.