7 Kenyan truck drivers test positive for Covid-19 in Uganda

Seven Kenyan truck drivers are among 13 new Covid-19 cases that were registered in Uganda on Friday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new cases after testing 2,421 samples.

Out of the 13 new cases, the health ministry said seven are Kenyans, four Ugandans while two are Tanzanians and all were truck drivers.

The process of tracking them has started and the public will be informed accordingly.

The Ugandan government added that the other 740 community samples that were taken all tested negative.

Uganda’s total Covid-19 cases now stand at 114, with the number of recoveries still at 55.

The ministry recently started spraying all trucks entering Uganda as part of the measures carried out to control the importation of Covid-19 into the country.

Among other measures implemented includes mandatory testing of all truck drivers, restricting unnecessary stops along the way, among others.

There were calls to suspend the movement of truck drivers but Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni argued it would be a bad move. Truck drivers, he said, transport essential commodities.

Last week, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that all cross-border truck drivers will be re-tested for Covid-19 every 14 days amid mass testing targeting hotspots, health workers and eateries.

Kagwe said transporters will be required to take the first test at the point of origin, two days before the start of the journey.

The government ordered targeted mass testing of truck drivers after it emerged that Kenya has been exporting Covid-19 cases to neighbouring countries.