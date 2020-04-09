5 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, as govt raises hope of better days ahead – VIDEO

A total of five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of those infected by the virus in the country to 184.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe 3 of the new cases have been confirmed in Nairobi, one in Mombasa and one froma mandatory quarantine facility and are aged between 38 and 77.

Kagwe said that out of the new cases 3 are male and 2 female, even as a total of 12 persons have so far been recovered and discharged from hospital.

However, one person lost their life in Mombasa after being admitted due to other ailments, only for the postmortem to reveal later that they had contracted the virus.

The total fatalities from Covid-19 now rises to 7.

More to follow….