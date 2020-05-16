49 new Covid-19 confirmations push cases to 830 in Kenya

Kenya on Saturday confirmed 49 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of infections to 830.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Saturday, in a live address from State House Nairobi, that the number of deaths had also risen by five to reach 50.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 301.

“Since we reported our first Covid-19 case, the country has recorded 830 confirmed infections and 50 deaths. It is disturbing to note that close to 30% of these recorded deaths occurred at home,” Kenyatta said.

He added: “I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those we have lost. The life of every Kenyan is precious. I, together with millions of Kenyans, mourn for the lost dreams cut short so suddenly by this disease.”

The Head of State said that among the positive cases registered this week, a total of 43 cases recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania.

As of Friday, the cases across the border were distributed as follows; Wajir 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok 1.

Kenyatta added that the 43 cases represent almost a quarter of the 166 confirmed infections confirmed this week.

“These numbers and the spread of infection clearly indicate that if no action is taken, all the gains already achieved in combating this pandemic will undoubtedly be lost. A brutal and unforgiving enemy is at our wall. He is trying to gain entrance using every door and every window. He is asking every Kenyan to sneak him in so that he can attack us all,” the president intimated.