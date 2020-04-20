455 forced into quarantine for violating curfew directive

455 people have been placed in mandatory quarantine for two weeks for defying the national curfew order as imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said security forces were working closely with public health officials to ensure those found outside during the curfew period are sent into isolation.

“We have 33 Quarantine Centres that are currently active. We have closed down a good number of sites. At the moment, we have 483 individuals in the various centres across the country. We have also quarantined 455 other persons for defying the national curfew regulations,” said the CS.

Social distancing has been billed as one of the most effective ways of arresting the virus spread and the government has been pleading with Kenyans to avoid crowds.

“Once you are out during curfew hours, it is assumed that you have been exposed to the disease,” warned Kagwe.

The CS warned Kenyans against complacency and disregarding health safety rules, warning them against thiking the disease only affects Nairobi and coastal counties.

Kenya has so far confirmed 281 Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities and 69 recoveries with 13,872 samples so far tested since the first case was reported last month.