309 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya

Kenya has confirmed 309 new Covid-19 cases from 4,228 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 7,886.

During the daily Covid-19 briefing at the Afya House CAS Rashid Aman said that only seven of those who tested positive are foreigners while 217 are male and 92 female.

The youngest case is of a one-year-old and the oldest an 83-year-old.

At the same time, 51 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing total number of recoveries to 2,287.

On the other hand the number of fatalities in the country now stands at 160 after one more patient succumbed.

NEW CASES

Dr Aman also said the country’s accumulative tests stand at 189,263 samples.

Of the new cases, 193 were recorded in Nairobi, 22 in Kajiado, 20 in Kiambu and Mombasa while 18 cases were recorded in Makueni.

Other cases were recorded in Busia (17), Machakos (11), Nakuru (9), Nandi (3), Turkana (3), Narok (2), Nyandarua (1), Kakamega (1) and Kilifi(1).

In Nairobi the cases were recorded Langata (53), Kibra (18), Westlands (15), Dagoretti North (13), Kasarani (13), Ruaka 12), Embakasi East (11), Embakasi West(11), Makadara (10), Starehe (10), Embakasi South (6), Kamukunji (6), Roysambu (5) and Embakasi Central (5).