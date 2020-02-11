30,000 mourners to be fed at Moi’s burial

The venue of retired President Daniel arap Moi’s burial on Wednesday is expected to accommodate up to 60,000 mourners, with half that number to be offered snacks and refreshments.

Speaking in Kabarak on Monday, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said everything is in place for the state burial, which is expected to be attended by at least 10 heads of state.

REFRESHMENTS

“The event shall be public. We shall have seats for at least 30,000 people who shall get sodas and bread after the service. The venue, however, can accommodate up to 60,000 people,” said Natembeya.

Natembeya added that the government will fuel all buses from public schools within the county to ferry residents willing to attend the funeral service at Kabarak for free.

Natembeya said that the local administration shall communicate to the public on the locations where they will be picked and ferried to Kabarak.

SECURITY

The Rift Valley regional boss added that security has been beefed up and anyone found engaging in criminal activities will be dealt with according to the law.

Mzee Moi will be accorded a state memorial service on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of Wednesday burial at Kabarak.

Among the distnguished guest expected to attend the burial is Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Sources have also revealed that an unnamed representative of the Queen of England has confirmed his attendance.

Former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete are also expected to be in attendance.