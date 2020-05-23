3 cops rescued after 4 minors assaulted them during arrest

Four juveniles in Narok were on Wednesday rescued from their house which they set ablaze after attacking and injuring three police officers who had gone to arrest them for assault.

The four juveniles include two sixteen-year-old girls, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

A report filed at Oloolunga police station in Narok South Sub-county states that the four resisted arrest and instead assaulted the three police officers and detained them inside their house before descending on them with kitchen knives and other crude weapons.

The three cops are constables Timothy Namu, Isaac Mutashe and Eunice Wambui all of Oloolunga police station.

They had gone to effect an arrest within Oloolunga Junction area.

The officers were injured as they fled the house while calling for reinforcement. Their colleagues responded.

Namu was stabbed on the back of his head and sustained injuries on the left elbow while Mutashe was injured on the hand as he shielded himself. Wambui was not injured during the incident.

The two officers were rushed to Oloolunga Sub County hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“The suspects later locked themselves inside the house in defiance to surrender and instead set their bedroom ablaze and attempted to burn themselves. Luckily the door was forced open and the accused apprehended and the fire put off by police with the assistance of members of the public,” the report filed on Wednesday states.

The accused persons’ assorted beddings, clothing and house celling board got burnt.