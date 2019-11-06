29-year-old man kills 44-year-old wife after ‘moving around together happily’

Police in Ugenya sub-county, Siaya County have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife from Mundeku village, Shitsitswi sub-location in Butere sub-county, Kakamega County and escaped.

Mr Joel Masieyi, 29, is reported to have killed his wife Seruya Awiti, 44, in their house on Tuesday night and escaped to his sister’s place who is married in Luanda Kathieno village in Ugunja sub-county.

Butere sub-county police commander Alexander Makau said the suspect was arrested by police in Ugunja and was held at Luanda Konyango police post before he is transferred to Butere.

“We received information about the murder from Shitsitswi sub-location assistant chief Jackline Makotsi that a woman had been found murdered in her living room. Police moved to the scene and moved the body of the deceased to St Mary’s hospital mortuary in Mumias,” said Makau.

The victim’s brother in-law Amos Keya said he received a call from his sister who is married in Ugenya directing him to check the house of his younger brother, Masieyi to confirm the condition of his sister in-law.

“I rushed to the house at around 5am and bumped on the body of my sister in-law, Seruya Awiti lying in the sitting room of their house. It was covered with a chair and some timber,” said Keya.

He said several furniture had been broken in the house indicating there was a scuffle on the night of the woman’s killing.

He said the pair, who were serial drunkards, had stayed together for the last one year after his brother separated from his first wife.

“They have been leading a quarrelsome life with the wife escaping to her parents’ home numerous time, only to return after a short while,” Keya said.

A neighbor, Susan Naliaka said the two had spent the previous day moving around together happily.

“In fact, my friend Seruya had told me that they were planning to shop for her parents and that she would visit them to give them Christmas gifts on Thursday. We were shocked to learn that the man had killed his wife after they had exhibited a lot of love between them,” said Naliaka.