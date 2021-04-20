28 worshipers fined for failing to observe social distance in church

Some of the 28 worshipers from the Abundant Grace Church at Kibera law courts. PHOTOS|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Some 28 people found in a church in Kibera were fined Sh3,000 each for failing to observe Covid-19 prevention measures.

If they fail to raise the amount each, they will spend three months in prison in default.

They were handed the penalties by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto of Kibera law courts after they pleaded guilty to charge of failure to maintain physical distance of not less than one metre from each other.

They admitted to causing crowding contrary to public health restriction of movement and related measures imposed by the government to tame Covid-19 spread.

The worshipers were arrested at the Abundant Grace Church in Mashimoni, but they claimed the crowding happened during a changeover between the first and second service.

The worshipers told the magistrate that a group that was vacating the church returned inside after spotting the police and joined the other group causing the congestion.