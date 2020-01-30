260 people have died in road accidents so far this year, NTSA reveals

More people have been killed in road accidents this month compared to a similar period last year, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said.

In their latest survey, NTSA data shows that the death toll this January rose to 260 people, compared to the same period of last year’s, which stood at 177.

“The most vulnerable category of victims are pedestrians. At least 96 were reported dead this year compared to last year where 68 lost their lives,” NTSA said.

At least 54 motorcycle riders died in January 2020, compared to January last year when 43 died making it the second leading mode of accident.

Passengers followed closely with 53 reported dead compared to last year where 36 died.

The number of pillion passengers who have so far died in road accidents this month stands at 31 compared to January last year where 11 died.

The drivers’ death toll stands at 22, up from 18 in a similar period last year. At the same time, pedestrians top the list of the most injured at 104, up from 77.