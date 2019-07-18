2,500 jobs: Here is your chance to get employed by Sonko

Nairobi county government has advertised 2,500 job vacancies in the county.

The vacancies were announced on Tuesday by the reconstituted Nairobi City County Service Board.

The board had been paralyzed by lack of quorum after one member resigned and the terms of three others expired.

On his Facebook page, Governor Mike Sonko confirmed that the new service board has been gazetted had started working.

Some of the jobs advertised include, 800 city inspectorate officers, 200 traffic marshals, 200 fire marshals, 30 fire drivers, 520 ECD teachers and 275 nurses.

Others are 165 clinical officers, 64 medical officers, 53 hospital clerical officers, 35 pharmacists, 25 laboratory technicians, 25 social workers, 25 nutritionists, 10 planners, 10 surveyors, 15 road engineers, 10 architects and 225 subordinate staff.

“When these new staff are recruited, it will assist in decongesting traffic in the CBD, enhance firefighting preparedness, improve medical health services as well as early childhood education improvement,” said Sonko.

“I call upon all qualified Nairobians to be set to join us through a competitive recruitment process.”

Job seekers can apply for the vacancies by visiting the board’s web portal.