24-year-old man arrested for the brutal murder of his lover

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman in Korongei village in Bomet County.

The two are said to be lovers and the woman’s body was found at the man’s house lying in a pool of blood on the bed.

It is believed the woman was killed on Saturday night after a confrontation with the boyfriend.

The suspect, who has been identified as Cosmas Mutai, is being held at Mogogosiek Police Station.

Confirming the incident, Konoin Sub-county police boss Alex Shikondi said the body of Mercy Chepkorir had multiple injuries.

The injuries were mostly on her thighs, hands and face.

“After the report was made here, I dispatched officers to the scene of the incident and the initial investigation showed she was murdered. The bed was soaked with fresh blood,” said the police boss.

The body of the deceased is lying at Kapkatet Mortuary.