23-year-old man charged with defiling his 17-year-old ‘wife’

A 23-year-old casual labourer is facing defilement charges after ‘marrying’ a 17-year-old girl who fled her parent’s home twice to be with him.

Daniel Musau Mwei is also facing an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor.

He is accused of committing the offence in an estate in Nairobi between October 2019 and January 2020.

Mwei allegedly started an affair with the class 8 pupil in 2018 and in October 2019 she fled her home to be with Mwei.

The girl was later traced to Mwei’s house and when the mother called the accused, he confirmed that the girl was in his house.

The mother reported the matter to the police. The girl returned home early this month and her mother sent her to her rural home in Kakamega.

However, the she later confided to her aunt that she was pregnant. The aunt told her to return to Nairobi to live with the man responsible for her pregnancy, which she did.

The matter was reported to police and Mwei was arrested.

He denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga. His bond terms will be set by the trial court.