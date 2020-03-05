23 vs 83 mins: Was DP Ruto lied to or did he lie to Kenyans?

Was Deputy President William Ruto lied to by his juniors or did he lie to Kenyans about the infamous visit to his Harambee House Annex office by former Sports CS Rashid Echesa?

This is the big question after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti rubbished Dr Ruto’s assertion that disgraced ex-minister only stayed for 23 minutes when he visited his office in Nairobi CBD.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Kinoti stressed that Echesa and the three men stayed in the DP’s Harambee Annex office for an hour, 22 minutes and 59 seconds.

“Contrary to the 23 minutes (DP Ruto explained) we are going to see the cartels entering through the back door carrying the actual exhibit which will be manipulated somewhere. It took one hour 22 minutes and 59 seconds from 8:50am,” explained Kinoti.

The DP had earlier stated that Echesa and his colleagues only stayed at his office for 23 minutes.

ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 16, 2020

So who is fooling who?

Kinoti has also accused the DP’s staff of editing the CCTV footage from the Annex office purposely to conceal Kenei’s role in the fake Sh39 billion arms scandal.

Echesa and three others have since been charged with impersonating the personal assistant of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

They also face fraud charges in relation to the fake arms military tender worth Sh39 billion.

Kinoti further released footage showing Echesa and his visitors arriving in the DP’s office in a confident poise, which included the group being saluted by an armed policeman manning the main gate.

The DCI says Kinoti was murdered in cold blood and investigators believe it was in relation to his role during the now infamous visit by Echesa.