22 more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Kenya

Twenty two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative figure to 1214 positive cases.

Speaking during the daily media briefings on Sunday at Afya House, Health Ministry CAS Dr Rashid Aman said 10 of these news cases 10 were recorded in Nairobi, nine in Mombasa, while Nakuru, Kwale and Taita Taveta recorded one case each.

RECOVERIES

Seventeen of these new cases were male, while five were female aged between 24 and 73 years.

The tests results are from 1108 samples.

Meanwhile, three patients have been discharged from hospital bring the total number of recoveries to 383, while one patient has died bringing the total number of fatalities to 51.

At the same time, Dr Aman has appealed to Kenyans to continue complying with government directives.

“Our fight is not over, we know the inconvenience, but the partial lock down will not go one forever. Many people are complying with the measures. To the few who are not towing, follow suit to protect others,” he said.

Aman also said that the government has noted with concern that some people are giving inaccurate contact details, thus making tracing difficult.

BORDER CASES

“By so doing they are only exposing lived ones and their families to the virus,” said the CAS.

In Nairobi the new cases are from Mathare (two), Kibra (two) while Makadara, Embakasi West, Eastleigh, Ruaraka, Lang’ata and Westlands each have one case.

The Mombasa cases are from Mvita (five), Changamwe (one), Jomvu (one), Likoni (one) and Nyali (one).

Kwale has one case from Lungalunga while Nakuru West and Taveta have one case each.

Speaking at the same event, Dr Francis Kuria, Head of Public Health, said the issue of border cases is being discussed at presidential level and the mobile lab in Namanga will start working Monday to cut down waiting time to six hours.

“We are trying to avoid the issue of holding areas for truckers, as per the protocol we are expecting them to have been tested before commencing on a journey,” said Dr Kuria.