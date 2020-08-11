2022: DP Ruto dares ‘Deep State’ to stop him – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto has assured his supporters that nobody will steal his votes when he contests for the presidency in 2022.

Ruto has declared interest in succeeding his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta when his term of office expires in 2022.

But there have been concerns that the DP has fallen out with crucial decision-makers within government and the ruling party Jubilee who are commonly referred to as the “Deep State” and “System”.

“People are saying there is a system, that there are people who will steal votes. That however much we vote, that there are people who will decide. I want to declare here that I am waiting for those people. I am waiting to see the Deep State. I am waiting for that system. I will come with wananchi (the people) and God,” he said in a viral video.

Latest political setback

The DP was responding to remarks by EALA MP Oburu Oginga who recently implied that Dr Ruto would be blocked by the System. The System or the deep state is another word for the state machinery which ideally decides who becomes president and who doesn’t.

“Why have we not gone to State House when we have won the presidency before? It’s because there is something we have been missing. That thing is called System. And now we are with Uhuru Kenyatta who is holding the system,” said Oburu.

Ruto’s latest political setback came at the weekend when his own party chairperson David Murathe publicly backed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The DP has, however, called it bluff.

“I was threatened by several people in 2013. Some did not want me to work with Uhuru Kenyatta. You remember we were told choices have consequences. We were reminded we had cases at the International Criminal Court. That is what is happening at the moment,” added the DP.

He spoke at his official residence in Karen during a meeting with leaders from Kajiado led by lawmaker Katoo Ole Metito and Senator Mary Seneta.

Ruto was among the leaders who vocally accused former President Kibaki’s government of stealing presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s votes during the 2007 general elections.

As Deputy President, he has maintained that President Kenyatta won fair and square in 2013 and 2017.