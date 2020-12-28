2020: The Year of Collabos





What’s better than a new track by one or more of your favorite Kenyan artists?

Despite all odds, 2020 has proven to be the year of collaboration. Even with the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenyan music productions continued to thrive with many releases and hits being collaborations.

Below are 10 solid but unexpected alternative collaborations to come from 2020 in no particular order.

Watoto Na Pombe – Otile Brown, Mejja and Magix Enga – 2020 was a good year for R&B singer Otile Brown as his latest album Just In Love soared high in the music charts. His hit song Dusuma featuring Burundian artiste Meddy is the most-watched music video on YouTube by Kenyans in 2020. Watoto Na Pombe featuring Mejja which was also off this album seemed to be one of the fans’ preferences due to the massive streams it has garnered.

Utawezana –Femi One & Mejja – Femi One’s collabo with Mejja Utawezana is one of the most-watched music videos in 2020.

The hit gained popularity after a video of content creator Azziad Nasenya dancing to it went viral, creating an online dance challenge. Utawezana was the highlight of the quarantine season.

Rhumba Japani – Sauti Sol ft Kaskazini, Bensoul, Nviiri The Storyteller, Xenia Manasseh, Okello Max & Nairobi Horns – Off their latest album Midnight Train, Rhumba Japani is another way of how the group is exposing their fans to the very talented artistes from Sol Generation and its associates. Each artiste in this song sang their hearts out with the lyrics and entire production being a well-produced jam.

Wanani (Remix) – Bahati Ft Mejja, Petra, Odi Wa Murang’a, Ssaru, Benzema – It goes without saying that a remix should be better than its original version and this track definitely lives up to this hype. When Bahati added Mejja, Petra, Odi Wa Murang’a, Ssaru and Benzema to this track, a massive hit was born.

Kalale – Willis “Bazu” Raburu, Rekless, Breeder LW, Mejja & Ssaru – This song marked the music debut of TV anchor Willis Raburu. The track which also brought Gengetone heavyweights Rekless, Breeder LW, Mejja & Ssaru together was well received by fans. At barely a day old, Kalale had over 100,000 views and was trending at number one on YouTube.

Wamocho – Mbogi Genje & Richy Haniel Ft. Mejja – This list would be incomplete without a Mbogi Genje song. The award winning Gengetone trio has revolutionized the scene with their new language and culture that has attracted tons of Kenyans. Adding Richy Haniel and Mejja on this beat, made Wamocho a certified collab.

Kamati Ya Roho Chafu – Willy Paul & Bien – This was an unusual collabo, but what do you expect when you combine two talented vocalists? A certified hit, and that is exactly what Kamati Ya Roho Chafu is.

Watabonga – H_art The Band Ft Khaligraph Jones – This jam was the perfect dedication to naysayers making it easy to relate to. H_art The Band’s amazing voices, Khaligraph’s rap and easy-going beat jelled well together making it a fans’ best pick.

Anaona – Ben Cyco Ft Kambua – We cannot forget to add a good gospel track in the list. This was the perfect inspirational song for the hard times that 2020 came with. Accompanied by a colorful music video that featured popular influencers the Wajesus Family, the track definitely managed to convey its message.

Foto Moto – Noti Flow & Benzema – Despite the controversy that clouded this collaboration, it received an immense amount of love from fans. The chemistry between the two rappers and their lyrics attracted tons of fans. Foto Moto was also another quarantine anthem.