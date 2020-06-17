Join our Telegram Channel
WATCH: 2 Stanley Hotel staff in court for leaking Uhuru, Raila night video

June 17th, 2020 1 min read

Two employees of Stanley Hotel charged with posting, without authority, CCTV footage of President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s entourage on Kenyatta Avenue.

The two, Patrick Ambogo and Janet Magoma Ayongu, have been charged with intercepting a CCTV footage.

Their lawyers Danstan Omari and Apollo Mboya are demanding witness statements recorded from the President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga to ascertain they are the ones captured in a CCTV footage walking along Kenyatta Avenue on the night of June 2 2020.

