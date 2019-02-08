1xBet launches online casino in Kenya





Betting firm 1xBet has launched its first casino in Kenya. The 1xBet online casino is now fully legal and licensed in Kenya! With the same superior quality as their sportsbook, players are in for a treat.

There are thousands of slots on offer from the world’s software providers alongside an array of table games. A live casino completes the 1xBet experience.

Brimming with special offers and the wide selection of games, 1xBet is raring to go.

Unlimited payouts mean the prospects of winning a huge life-changing jackpot are high.

Now Kenyan players can enjoy the full spectrum of the 1xBet experience, whether it be great sports betting or amazing casino games.

“We are sure that we will always have something special for you. The comfort of our players is the main priority at 1xBet. We are confident of a bright future and want you to be there with us. Our online casino is the easiest and the fastest way to get there together,” a spokesman of 1xBet said.