19-year-old student commits suicide inside police cell





A 19-year-old student on Tuesday committed suicide while in police custody at Kilibwoni police post in Nandi county.

According to a police report, Meshark Kiprop, a student at Ndubeneti secondary school, made a rope using a piece of cloth and used it to hang himself from the window of his cell.

Kiprop was arrested after a domestic dispute and had allegedly threatened to kill one of his family members leading to his kin reporting the matter to police.

Confirming the incident, Nandi County Deputy Police Commander David Kirui said the officers on duty heard screams coming from the cell and on opening it they found his lifeless body hanging from the cell window.

Officers transferred Kiprop’s body from the police station to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted.

Officers have launched investigation to establish why the 19-year-old decided to take his life.