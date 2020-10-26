18 deaths recorded as Covid-19 patients keep rising in Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

Kenya on Monday recorded her highest Covid-19 deaths as 18 patients succumbed to the virus overnight bringing the country’s death toll to 920.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health, the country recorded 276 new Covid-19 cases after a sample size of 2,126 was tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 49,997.

From the cases, 179 are male and 97 female, while the youngest is a two-year-old child and the oldest is aged 90.

20 patients were by Monday in the Intensive Care Unit while 52 were on supplementary oxygen and 20 in the High Dependency Unit.

The ministry confirmed that out of the new confirmed cases, only three were foreigners.

At the same time, 220 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 34,429.

70 of the recoveries were recorded from various hospitals across the country while 150 were from the home based care progamme.

Cumulative tests conducted in Kenya so far stand at 662,046.

A total of 1,191 people are admitted in various hospitals across the country while some 1,406 patients are under home-based care programme.

Mombasa leads in the distribution, recording 71 cases in one day followed by Machaoks with 58, Nairobi 50, Kilifi 21, Busia 21, Kwale 19, Kajiado 13 and Garissa 6.