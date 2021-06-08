Police rescue kidnapped boy

Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who went missing last week with his father after being rescued by police. PIC: COURTESY

A four-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped at his home area in Dakim, Thika, Kiambu County by his grandparent’s houseboy last week has been reunited with his parents.

Baby Liam Ngucwa Mwangi, who is believed to have been kidnapped by Charles King’ori was found at a house in Naivasha, following days of his search by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

His rescue after five days in captivity came after the devastated parents and relatives made an online appeal regarding their son’s whereabouts.

DCI said after the successful rescue that it was a meticulous mission, executed by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, augmented by their Special Service Unit counterparts.

“The 4-year-old boy has since been reunited with his parents, who couldn’t hide their joy holding the little angel, after five days of tears and anguish,” said the DCI in a statement on Monday.

According to the boy’s parents, their child was in the company of their houseboy Charles King’ori alias Delvin Maina when he went missing.

Hours after his rescue, the suspect who had escaped when detectives arrived was arrested following a dramatic chase in the streets of Naivasha town witnessed by members of the public.

“King’ori has been arrested as he tried to escape our dragnet, a few hours after the baby he had kidnapped was rescued. So desperate were his attempts to escape justice, that he had visited a salon in the town to have his hair braided to conceal his identity,” DCI s