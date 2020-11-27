17 passengers nabbed with fake Covid-19 certificates at JKIA





Seventeen passengers were on Thursday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while in possession of fake Covid-19 clearance certificates.

The passengers were nabbed after their documents were subjected to special scanning.

Police officers are in hot pursuit of four more passengers said to have been holding fake Covid-19 clearance certificates.

During the arrest at JKIA, fake yellow fever certificates were also confiscated in the operation that was conducted by port health officials from the Ministry of Health.

Their arrest comes a day after the United Arab Emirates slapped Kenya and 12 other countries with a visa ban due to alleged fake documents presented by their nationals upon arrival in UAE states.

The other countries that its visas were banned include; Pakistan, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya.

UAE issues visa ban against 13 countries, including Kenya: Meanwhile, 17 people arrested at JKIA carrying fake Covid-19 clearance certificates.#NTVTonight pic.twitter.com/hb5g4BTjcx — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 26, 2020

It is reported that a recent flight from Kenya to Dubai had about 100 Kenyans who were found with fake Covid-19 free certificates and up to half of them later tested positive at the airport.

It is however still unclear whether this could have been the reason the United Arab Emirates put Kenya on the list of 13 country’s which were slapped with a visa ban.