At least 17 people were killed after a bus plunged into river Siyiapei in Narok County on April 10, 2018. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE

A bus has plunged into a river in Narok, killing at least 17 people.

The bus belonging to Daima Connection Sacco was travelling to Nairobi from Kendu Bay.

It plunged into river Siyiapei along the Narok-Maai Mahiu highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue teams including the Kenya Red Cross are at the scene.