167 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya

Kenya has registered 167 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 2,767.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, among the latest cases is an 11-month old baby.

Of the new cases, Nairobi accounted for 54 while Mombasa and Busia recorded 47 and 28 cases respectively.

Most of the cases recorded in Busia are of truck drivers who transport cargo from Mombasa, Kampala, Kigali, and the DR Congo.

“The test for a devolved health system is now. It is a good test. We are seeing a mixed bag of performances. Other counties are doing well (in treating the patients) while others are lagging behind,” Kagwe said.

At the same time, one more patient had died, raising Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll to 84, while 46 patients have been discharged raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 752.