16-year-old in court for defiling 4-year-old step-sister

A 16-year-old boy was arraigned before a Makadara court on charges of defiling his four -ear-old step-step sister in Kiambiu, Kamukunji.

The minor allegedly defiled the child on September 22.

He is a student at Makongeni secondary school.

The matter was reported to church elders who involved the Nyumba Kumi officials before the victim was taken to hospital.

The accused denied charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and was released on Sh300, 000 bond.

The matter will be mentioned on October 14.