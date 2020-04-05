16 more people test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 142

16 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 142.

According to Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, those who tested positive in the tests conducted in the past 24 hours are 15 kenyans and one Nigerian.

On Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the number of coronavirus cases rose to 126 after four more cases were confirmed.

In the Sunday evening briefing, Dr Mwangagi announced the 16 new cases were confirmed from 530 samples tested for the viral disease.

Nine of the new positive cases were reported from the government quarantine facilities while seven are from contact tracing.

“In the last 24 hours we have tested a total of 530 samples out of which 16 people have tested positive for coronavirus disease. Out of this number, 15 are Kenyans and 1 Nigerian national.

Out of this number, 11 people had a history of travelling outside the country while five got infected through local transmissions.

She added: “Out of this number 9 are from the quarantine facilities while 7 are from contact tracing. The 16 people have already been moved to different medical isolation facilities and contact tracing is ongoing.”

Nairobi still lead in new reported Covid-19 cases as 12 of the 16 new cases are from the city county, fllowed by Mombasa 3 and Kilifi 1.

The Health CAS said the government facilities have tested and monitored 1,833 contacts and 1,384 have already been discharged.

“The distribution of these new cases according to their counties is as follows; Nairobi 12, Mombasa 3, Kilifi 1. Out of the total number 9 are male while 7 are female.

“The government has so far monitored 1,833 contacts and out of this number 1,384 have been discharged. We want to reiterate that persons who pass away because of coronavirus will have to be buried within 24 hours from the time of death.”