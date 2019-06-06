15 youths armed with machetes raid shops, injure one – VIDEO





Shop owners and customers in Kisauni, Mombasa, were on Monday night forced to run for their lives after a criminal gang attacked business premises, injuring one person.

The gang comprised of youths, some as young as 10, according to the police. They are believed to have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The gang made away with clothes and money, but not before they slashed one shop owner who attempted to defend his wares.

Police have since arrested one person and are pursuing others.

OCPD Kisauni Julius Kiragu said they will be setting up a police post in the area to deal with the rising tide of crime.

“We will be having a police post in this area purposely for this with quite a number of officers,” he said.

Police also urged members of the public to report to them about the criminals who live among them.

In December last year, at least 15 people were killed by youth gangs in Kisauni and Nyali constituencies within a month alone.

Some parts of Kisauni and Nyali have become a no-go zone areas. They include Kadzandani, Vikwatani, Mafisini, Soweto Junda, Mishomoroni and Kwa Bulo, where the criminals have been operating day and night.