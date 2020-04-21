15 more test positive for coronavirus, tally now at 296

The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya now stands at 296 after 15 persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 11 are Kenyan while four are foreign nationals.

Five more patients have, however, been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 74.

In terms of the distribution in counties, seven are from Mombasa, six from Nairobi and two from Mandera county.

In regards to gender, seven are male while eight are female.

“In the last 24 hours we have tested 545 samples out of which fifteen persons have tested positive for coronavirus disease. This bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 296. Eleven are Kenyan while four are foreign nationals. None have any history of recent travel,” Dr Mwangangi said.

The Health CAS, says that the 15 are aged between 19 and 75 years.

Six are from government quarantine centres while nine were picked by the ministry’s surveillance team.

Today’s number, she says, are a clear indication that the infection of the disease is rapidly growing in communities.

Some 2,851 contacts have been monitored out of which 2,121 have been discharged.

A further 730 contacts are currently being followed up and a total of 14,417 samples have been tested so far