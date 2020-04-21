14 commercial sex workers arrested, placed on mandatory quarantine

Fourteen commercial sex workers are among 48 people who have been arrested in Makueni County for violating the government’s directive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

A multi-agency team, led by County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim, carried out the operation on Monday night within Emali Township and arrested the individuals at Kanini Kaseo bar.

Among those arrested include two waiters, who were operating the bar, while two more were arrested inside the bar drinking past the 7pm curfew.

The 14 commercial sex workers were arrested at Kilungu Lodging while 16 others were arrested at Under 18 Lodging.

During the operation, three more people were arrested in the town for violating the curfew, while 11 more were arrested at Kola market.

The 48 individuals will spend 14 days in quarantine facilities at Mulala Girls and Matiliku Boys.

CURFEW

Police have said that after completing the quarantine period, the arrested individuals will then be arraigned in court.

On Sunday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi those breaking curfew rules will find themselves in quarantine facilities.

Dr Mwangangi noted all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and will be taken to quarantine for 14 days.

On Monday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 455 people had been placed on mandatory two weeks quarantine for defying a national curfew order imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.