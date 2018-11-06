Is comedian Eric Omondi about to get dumped?

Eric Omondi’s fiancéé Chantal Grazioli has set tongues wagging over the state of affairs between the two lovebirds with a cryptic Instagram post.





Comedian Eric Omondi’s fiancéé Chantal Grazioli has set tongues wagging over the state of affairs between the two lovebirds with a cryptic Instagram post.

Ms Chantal shared a picture of herself on Insta stories with a message; “It’s funny how you think you know someone but you actually don’t.”

A quick inspection of their social media timelines shows that the two haven’t been sharing pictures of each other for quite a while.

The last time Eric Omondi shared a picture of himself with his fiancéé was in August.

Chantal last updated a picture of them in March.

MAN AND WIFE

In an interview with Citizen Radio just ten days ago, Eric had revealed that they have decided to settle down as man and wife. He proposed to Chantal on the February of 2016 during a gateway at the coast.

In a phone interview with Nairobi News on Tuesday, the comedian refuted claims of trouble in paradise and insists that he is going to tie the knot with Ms Chantal.

“Those are just rumours my girlfriend is currently out of the country and I am at the moment busy with my comedy work. People are just very funny I remember them telling me to stop with so much lovey dovey and concentrate on my comedy but know that I am doing it they still have something to say,” said Eric Omondi.