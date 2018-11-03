Dutchman accused of defiling three girls denied bail

A Dutch national who was arrested on Thursday in Kasarani after being on the run for two years has been denied bail by a Nairobi court.

Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, who is accused of defiling three girls aged eight, nine and ten in Nairobi in 2016, pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Vriens was arrested by detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organized Crime Unit and was charged with three counts of defilement and two additional counts of committing an indecent act.

FOUND IN A CLOSET

Prosecution asked the court not to grant the accused bail saying he has been hiding for the last two years and was found hiding in a vacant house in a closet.

The court also heard how the accused changed his known residence and could not be traced even through his mobile phone.

The Dutchman was denied bail until the minors testify.

ILLEGAL STAY

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr Vriens’s passport number is unknown and he could be staying in the country illegally.

In 2002, Vriens was arrested and charged before a magistrate’s court in Nairobi after he allegedly sexually assaulted another girl, 14, in Donholm Estate.