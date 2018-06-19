Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (centre) being shown shisha pots before they were destroyed at the Dagoretti South sub-county offices on June 18, 2018. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s life might be in danger due to his efforts to fight contraband goods in the country, Dagoretti MP Simba Arati has warned.

The MP warned the Cabinet Secretary to be careful because an attempt may be made on his life by cartels unhappy with his work.

Mr Arati made the remarks on Mondayduring the burning of over 1,100 illegal gambling machines and 300 shisha bongs in Dagoretti South.

“Na Bwana Waziri uchunge usiwekewe sumu kwa chakula juu ya hii kazi(Mr Cabinet Secretary, please take care that your food is not poisoned on account of the work you are doing)”, Mr Arati said when he addressed the public at the function.

SACKED

Dr Matiang’i announced at the event that all administrative officers, including chiefs, sub-chiefs, county and regional commissioners, found to be involved in the illegal gambling racket would be sacked instantly and replaced.

He also promised to have all foreigners who are arrested for assembling and distributing the illegal slot machines deported on the same day.

“We are ruining our children. Twelve-year-olds are the ones who go to play these games. It is going against the president’s goal of 100 per cent transition into secondary schools,” Dr Matiangí said during the event.

The machines had been seized from gambling dens in 11 sub counties in Nairobi.

The CS has given county administration officers till the end of June to ensure that no more gambling takes place in their respective jurisdictions.