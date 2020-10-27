12 teenagers arrested after night party in Buru Buru





Police officers based at Buru buru police station were on Tuesday morning forced to brave the early morning cold as they camped outside a house where a group of teenagers were partying.

The officers raided the house and arrested 12 teens after members of the public raised an alarm over the noise that was emanating from the one-bedroom extension house.

According to Buruburu police boss Adamson Bungei, police nabbed the teenagers aged between 15-18 in the house located at Mutunguru Court Phase 1 along Mumias South road.

“The minors are expected to be arraigned in court and charged with contravening Covid-19 rules as we commence investigations. We shall inform you more as soon as we get all the details,” Bungei said.

The police boss appealed to parents whose children are missing to check with the police station as investigations are ongoing.

Officers spent the better part of Monday night laying a trap to arrest the teenagers but their efforts initially bore no fruit as the youths had locked themselves in the building.

They were forced to camp outside the building until morning when the young boys and girls opened the door.

An amateur video in our possession, which cannot be published because the suspects are minors, showed how the police arrested and handcuffed the minors before taking them away.