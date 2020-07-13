12 succumb to Covid-19 as number of infections keep rising

Twelve Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Kenya in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily fatalities recorded since the country announced its first case of the virus in March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, during a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday, said all 12 cases are from Nairobi.

POSITIVE RESULTS

Kagwe said some died at home while others died in hospital bringing the number of those who have succumbed to the disease in the country to 197.

He also reported that the pandemic cases in Kenya hit 10,294 on Monday after 189 more people tested positive.

“We have tested 1,205 out of which 189 of those tested positive bringing the total number of positive people in the country to 10,294. 106 of those are male while 83 are female. The youngest is 5 and the oldest is 71,” Kagwe said.

DISCHARGED

The new cases of samples tested between Sunday and Monday bring the total number of samples tested so far to 216,242.

From the latest cases, Nairobi led with 147 positive results. Other cases were recorded in Kiambu (20), Machakos (11), Kajiado (five) and Mombasa (two).

The CS also said the government had a challenge with their server, hence the low number of testing in the last 24 hours.

He noted that 65 Covid-19 patients had also been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.