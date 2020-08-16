11 suspects escape police custody by digging hole through cell wall





Eleven suspects are reported to have escaped from the Bungoma police station after digging a hole through a cell wall on Sunday morning.

One of the suspects was however re-arrested following the escape, a Police report indicated on Sunday.

The report said that police officers manning the police station were alerted by other prisoners that their colleagues had managed to flee from one of the holding cells.

“The escapees had cut an angle line metal bar that reinforced the door of the cell and used the same to dig the hole,” the report indicated.

The suspects who escaped are said to iclude Brian Ochieng and John Wanyonyi who are robbery with violence suspects, Simon Wekesa (assault), Collins Juma (assault), Alex Simiyu Muyekho (theft), Bramwell Barasa (defilement), Pascal Kiberenge (impersonation), Emmanuel Wakoko (assault), John Barasa (breaking and stealing) and Isaac Wekesa(theft).

The re-arrested suspect, Simon Wekesa, was nabbed he was shot in the thigh and was rushed for treatment at the Bungoma Referral Hospital.